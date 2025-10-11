Guwahati: The Dima Hasao District Congress Committee in Assam on Friday called for a fair and unbiased investigation into the mysterious death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

Party members and locals gathered at Haflong, the district headquarters, for an emotional candlelight vigil to pay tribute to the iconic artist.

“Zubeen Garg, a heartthrob of Assam, met an unfortunate death in Singapore, and with each passing day, new revelations are emerging regarding his death. We urge the investigating agency to conduct a fair inquiry and ensure justice is delivered for the departed soul,” the Congress stated.

Addressing the gathering, members of the district committee emphasized that Zubeen Garg’s death should not be politicized, stressing that the tragedy must unite the people of Assam. The committee also demanded the strictest punishment for those allegedly responsible for the singer’s death.

Nirmal Langthasai, President of the Dima Hasao District Congress Committee, described Zubeen Garg as “a personality far beyond ordinary” who dedicated his life to promoting social harmony, cultural unity, and humanitarian causes.

“Zubeen Garg was not only a legendary singer; he was a messenger of peace and togetherness. A selfless great man who worked for the welfare of others, bringing people closer and instilling a deep sense of brotherhood across Assam,” Langthasai said.

He further vowed that the people of Assam would continue to seek justice. “The wrongdoers connected to Zubeen Garg’s murder must be held accountable. The voice of Assam will continue to rise until the guilty are punished,” he added as hundreds of candles flickered in solemn remembrance.

The vigil, attended by local leaders, party members, and residents, concluded with a moment of silence honoring the singer, remembered not only for his music but also for his lifelong message of unity and humanity.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising nine members of the Assam CID, is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death.

Additionally, a judicial commission has been set up to examine all facts related to the case. The singer, widely regarded as one of Assam’s cultural icons, was only 52 years old at the time of his death.