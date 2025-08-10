Dibrugarh: Medical Dialogues, in collaboration with the National Medical Forum, honoured Dr. Gayatri Gogoi, Associate Professor at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) and Adjunct Researcher at ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre, North East, with the Blackbuck Pioneer Researcher Award 2025 for her groundbreaking contributions to cancer research during a ceremony in Delhi on Sunday.

They conferred the award during the Research Summit in the presence of Dr. Abhijat Seth, Chairperson of the National Medical Commission, and Prof. Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati.

The jury panel for the selection of awardees included the former Director General of ICMR, the Dean of Maulana Azad Medical College, the Head of Cardiology at PGI Chandigarh, and top doctors from other parts of India.

Dr. Gayatri Gogoi has received many national awards not only for her excellence in research and academics but also for her extensive contributions to supporting cancer-affected patients and their families. Notably, she also received a highly respected international award for Excellence in Cancer Care in North Carolina, USA.

She has made significant contributions through her medical textbooks, over 50 research publications in peer-reviewed journals, book chapters, and by serving as a member of top global bodies such as the American Association for Cancer Research, an International Fellow of the College of American Pathologists, and the Chairperson of the Genomic Consortium of North East India, among others.

She and her team have completed eight research projects, with five ongoing, in collaboration with institutions such as IISc Bangalore, AIIMS Delhi, IIT Guwahati, Tezpur University, and ICMR North East.

As an honorary member of the Pratishruti Cancer and Palliative Trust, she has designed many community-oriented projects, which are currently running successfully.

Dr. Gayatri was the only doctor from North East India to receive the Pioneer Medical Researcher Award alongside doctors and scientists from prestigious institutions such as AIIMS Delhi, ICMR, Apollo Hospitals, Medanta, and others.