Dibrugarh: The police in Tinsukia, Assam, arrested a drug peddler and seized 12.20 grams of suspected heroin from their possession in the Makum area on Sunday.

The accused was taken into custody following a joint raid conducted by the police, which yielded Rs 9,62,730 in cash and gold jewellery from the peddler’s residence.

The police action was prompted by a reliable input, which led to the successful arrest and seizure of contraband items.

The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A police official stated, “Our drive against drugs will continue, and we are committed to eradicating this menace from our society.”

In a separate operation, Bordumsa police seized 2.98 kg of cannabis and arrested a woman, following specific inputs.

Further investigation is being carried out.