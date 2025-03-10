Dibrugarh: A group of people tortured and abandoned a 62-year-old adivasi woman near a river at Romai in Assam’s Dibrugarh after being accused of practising witchcraft in the village.

The incident happened at 1 No. Rajgarh in Romai tea estate under Lahowal police station in Dibrugarh.

Authority identified the victim as Monika Sanga, a resident of 1 No. Rajgarh at Romai tea estate in Dibrugarh.

Sources said, a team of Lahowal police station found the body laying in critical condition near the river. The police recovered the women and admitted her to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

Victim’s husband told the reporters that a group of people brutally tortured his wife after suspecting her as ‘witch’.

Suddenly, a group of people told him that his wife practices witchcraft and she was a ‘witch’. Due to her evil practice, the people are not well. Upon opposing them and they forcefully came inside the house and started assaulting his wife, the husband said.

“The group of people dragged and threw his wife near a river after torturing her physically,” said the victim’s husband .

He said that the group of people also assaulted him. Among them, Suraj Sanga, Suraj Moni and Narju Sanga have taken the lead. They dragged his wife outside and brutally assaulted her without any reason. She is now in a critical condition battling for her life, the husband added

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh Additional superintendent of police (HQ) Nirmal Ghosh said, the incident happened due to family rivalry. The case is under investigation, he added.