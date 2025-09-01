Bokajan: Gross negligence by the Khatkhati Control Room under the Bokajan Electric Division in Assam claimed one life and left another worker severely injured on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred while workers were installing electricity connections at the newly constructed Assam Police Battalion camp along the Assam–Nagaland border.

A Guwahati-based contractor firm, UK Enterprise, had employed the workers and assured them that the electricity supply would remain suspended from 5 am to 9 am. However, despite prior notice, the electric department irresponsibly restored power at 8.29 am, triggering the accident.

The deceased, Jatin Bora, was a resident of Chungajan in the Golaghat district. His colleague, Mithun Bordoloi, suffered critical injuries and was immediately admitted to Bokajan Health Nursing Home, where his condition remains serious.

Following the incident, enraged workers stormed the control room and disrupted operations.

Reports said that the officer in charge of the Bokajan Electric Division, Dhincharap Rongpi, made careless remarks about the tragedy, further fueling outrage among the workers.

The incident also highlighted ongoing allegations of malpractice within the Khatkhati Control Room, including reports of gambling and alcohol consumption on the premises, raising serious concerns about accountability and safety practices.

Residents and workers have demanded strict action against those responsible and urged the authorities to ensure justice for the victims and prevent such dangerous negligence in the future.