Guwahati: Police in western Assam’s Goalpara district have arrested five individuals for allegedly throwing beef near a Kali temple in Lakhipur on Saturday.

Authorities are investigating the post-Eid-ul-Zuha incident as a deliberate attempt to incite communal tension.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, confirmed the arrests on X, stating, “Lakhipur police of Goalpara district arrested the individuals for allegedly throwing beef near a temple in a deliberate attempt to incite communal tension post Eid-ul-Zuha.”

He also shared the names of the accused, all of whom are Muslims from the Khakilamari area of Lakhipur, approximately 175 km west of Guwahati.

Authorities identified the arrested individuals as Bodir Ali (57), S/o Late Jabber Ali, Hazarat Ali (58), S/o Riaj Uddin, Tara Mia (36), S/o Rupchand Ali, Shajamal Mia (42), S/o Late Hazarat Ali, and Jahangir Alom (32), S/o Late Amor Ali.

Notably, the Goalpara incident echoes similar recent occurrences in the adjoining Dhubri district, where police found a cow’s head on two successive nights near a Hanuman temple. Police have already arrested 38 people in connection with the Dhubri incidents.

Chief Minister Sarma cited that authorities have registered a case in Goalpara, and they are taking strict action to ensure all ‘such elements’ face the ‘full force of the law.

The alleged act has sparked outrage among local residents, who are demanding swift and decisive action against the perpetrators. Authorities are on high alert to prevent any escalation of communal tensions in the region.