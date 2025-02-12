Assam: Five cows die from poisoning in Bajali

Guwahati: Amidst attempts to preserve cattle in Assam by the government, five cows died after consuming a poisonous substance in a coriander field in Bajali.

The incident took place at West Simlatola in Bajali, Assam.

According to reports, local farmers Pratap Kalita and Nayan Kalita had cultivated coriander in their fields and allegedly mixed poison with chaff to deter cattle from damaging their crops.

The five cows ingested the toxic substance while grazing, resulting in their untimely deaths.

The incident has sparked concerns about the attempts at cattle preservation.

The owner of the cattle approached the Sarupeta Police regarding the matter.