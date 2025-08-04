Imphal: Security forces arrested eight individuals reportedly linked to various insurgent groups and recovered a pistol, communication devices, and Aadhaar cards during a series of coordinated operations across multiple districts on Sunday.

Police reported on Monday that these individuals were involved in extortion, firing incidents, kidnapping, and illegal possession of arms and ammunition. They allegedly demanded money from contractors, businessmen, and members of the public in the Imphal Valley.

During the operations, security personnel apprehended five individuals associated with the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) from various locations in Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur districts.

They arrested Mayanglambam Premkumar Singh (28), also known as Manao, from his residence in Kachikhul Mamang Leikai, Thangjing Khullen under Patsoi Police Station, Imphal West district. They also arrested Yambem Shital Singh (39) from his residence in Chingmeirong Maning Leikai under Lamphel Police Station, Imphal East district; Sorokhaibam Inaoton Singh (38), alias Nojan, from Lamsang Thong Maning under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West district; Khongbantabam Inaocha Devi (52) from Kha Leirenkabi under Lamsang Police Station, Imphal West district; and Oinam Naoba Singh (18), also known as Prithi, from a house in Malom Tulihal Maning Leikai. He hails from Thanga Ngaram Leikai, Bishnupur district, and currently resides at Malom Tulihal Maning Leikai under Nambol Police Station, Imphal West district.

In another raid, the forces captured Heisnam Bobo Singh (37), a suspected cadre of KCP (Taibanganba), from his residence at Haobam Marak Ngangom Leikai, Imphal West district.

They also arrested Nepram Hari Meitei (19), also known as Pari or Thembung, from a farm near his residence in Lamlai Chingkhu, Imphal East district. He was allegedly in contact with KCP (Noyon).

In the final operation, security forces apprehended Sorokhaibam Rohit Meitei (24), also known as Salai, a cadre of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). They arrested him from Itham Thongkhong, Pungdongbam, under Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East district.