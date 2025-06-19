Guwahati: The Cachar district administration has detained five individuals and initiated disciplinary action against three police personnel following the collapse of the newly repaired Bhangarpar bridge on Assam’s Silchar-Kalain highway, said an official on Thursday.

The action follows an FIR registered in connection with the bridge collapse, which occurred early Wednesday.

The incident has severely disrupted crucial road connectivity between Assam’s Barak Valley and neighboring Tripura and Mizoram.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta confirmed that the detained individuals are currently undergoing interrogation.

“Three police personnel who were on duty at the bridge site at the time of the incident were close to reserve,” Mahatta stated.

Notably, the bridge, with a load-bearing capacity of only 40 tons, reopened just a month ago after repairs, immediately raising questions about structural integrity and adherence to safety regulations.

Assam Minister of Mines and Minerals Kaushik Rai informed that the authorities have lodged FIRs against the vehicles involved for violating weight restrictions.

The collapse happened around 2 AM on Wednesday when two overloaded trucks, reportedly carrying stone, attempted to cross the bridge over the Harang River at Bhangarpar. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

“As an immediate measure, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), with assistance from the Indian Army, will construct a Bailey bridge at the site within the next 10 days to quickly restore traffic flow, “the Minister stated.

The Minister added that officials have opened a temporary 2-km diversion for light vehicles, but they restrict those weighing over 10 tons from using this alternate route.