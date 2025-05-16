North Lakhimpur: This year’s first wave of floods has disrupted normal life in areas of Assam’s western Lakhimpur.

Rivers swollen by incessant downpours in the district and nearby Arunachal Pradesh overflowed, inundating low-lying areas of Narayanpur, Dhalpur, and Simaluguri in Assam.

Flood water of the river Sesa breached the under-construction road under the Asom-Mala scheme connecting Simaluguri and Hawajan, disrupting normal movement of people and vehicles, including schoolchildren.

Villages like Rangajan, Phutabhog, Sesa-Dofola, Sesa-Mising, Raja Bari, No. 1 Rooptoli, No. 2 Rooptoli, Ganakdalani, and Kolmowguri have been inundated by the overflowing water of the Sesa River under Dhalpur Mauza.

Locals have blamed the breached embankment along the Sesa River for the current flood devastation, which has remained unrepaired for the last two years.

The overflowing water of the Singra River burst its banks, flooding at least 15 villages in the Nowboicha Revenue Circle in Lakhimpur district in the last 48 hours.

The worst-affected villages are No. 1 Gelahati, No. 2 Gelahati, Gossainibari, Singra, Ahomoni, Rowdung, and Borpathar.

The Pabho River also spilled over, inundating Balitika, Bishnupur, and Phukan Dalani in Laluk.

Villagers in Nowboicha squarely blamed shoddy flood protection work carried out under a Rs 9.4 crore NABARD-funded project by the state Water Resources Department.

They say poor execution of the Gossainibari-Gelahati embankment scheme failed to shield their communities from the deluge.