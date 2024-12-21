Guwahati: Renowned Assamese artist Surya Das, fondly known as the “Ganasilpi” (People’s Artist), passed away on Saturday in Morigaon, Assam.

The artist, who had been ailing for the past few days, slipped in the bathroom at his residence in Dharamtul, Morigaon and lost consciousness.

Despite being rushed to Morigaon Civil Hospital, he succumbed to a stroke.

Throughout his career, Surya Das was honoured with numerous prestigious awards, including the Bishnu Rabha Silpi Award, Karam Singh Janmabhumi Award, and Sangeet-Pradeep title.

His powerful, socially conscious songs resonated deeply with the people of Assam, with his iconic song “Manuh Dekhiso Aji Bohut Manuh” becoming an anthem during the 1980s.

A staunch nationalist and passionate advocate for Assamese pride, Surya Das was known for his commitment to social causes.

He was a vocal supporter of the anti-CAA movement in Assam and used his platform to promote unity and resistance.

Tributes have poured in across social media, with fans and fellow artists mourning the loss of a cultural icon.