Digboi: As committed by BV Sandeep IFS, DFO Digboi earlier in the morning, the forest department arrested Nitul Moran (32), son of Lalhikanta Moran of Upper Mamorani in Assam’s Tinsukia district, for his alleged involvement in the electrocution of a tusker and chopping a one-foot-long ivory tusk.

A well-placed forest department official stated that, following an intense investigation and continued interrogation, they formally arrested the accused here on Friday afternoon based on credible and tangible evidence and confessions.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

‘We have recovered several objectionable materials and devices following a rigorous search operation from the possession of the accused, ‘ added the official.

According to formal sources, a matured tusker had died of electrocution in a tea garden here on Thursday afternoon at Ouguri village within the jurisdiction of Lakhipather forest range under Digboi Forest Division in Tinsukia district.

The innocent tusker that might have emerged out of the West Block of the Upper Dehing Reserve Forest, possibly in quest of fodder, had fallen prey to an illegal electrification laid in the garden owned by the accused.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, the department has intensified its search operation till the time of filing the report to recover the chopped ivory tusk, which is around one foot in length.

The wildlife wardens, naturalists, and nature-based NGOs have appreciated the forest department for cracking down on the menace, leading to the arrest of the culprit within a commendably short span of time.

The DFO, sounding alert to all concerned earlier in the morning, had said that the department would view the loss of any wildlife resources very seriously, and would show no leniency to either poachers or department personnel from the concerned jurisdiction found derelict in their duties.”

Authorities prosecuted the accused under sections 9, 39, 40, 49B, 51, and 55 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.