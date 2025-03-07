Dibrugarh: Following Wednesday’s public advisory, the forest department set up cages at two locations in town to capture the stray leopard in Assam.

However, the animal remains elusive, keeping residents on high alert.

Despite continuous efforts, the forest department has yet to capture the leopard. The administration is closely monitoring the situation and has urged the public to stay cautious and cooperate with authorities for safety.

In recent days, the leopard has sparked fear among Dibrugarh’s residents, and the entire city has been talking about the animal. The forest department attempted to tranquilize it, but the effort failed.

“We have placed cages in two locations of Dibrugarh to capture the leopard, which has been venturing into residential areas in search of food,” said a forest official.

On March 1, CCTV footage captured the leopard near the Dibrugarh Address Guest House, raising concern among local residents. Despite several attempts, the forest department has been unsuccessful in capturing the leopard.

The Dibrugarh Divisional Forest Office of Assam issued a public advisory, providing safety guidelines for residents. “We have received reports of a stray leopard within the city limits,” the advisory warns, urging residents to stay indoors, especially at night, and to secure all doors and windows.

A nature lover explained, “Due to shrinking forest cover and a lack of food, leopards are coming out of the forest. They are typically seen in tea garden areas, but now, due to the cutting down of tea bushes, they are entering human habitation for shelter and food.”