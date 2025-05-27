Dibrugarh: Former All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah walked out of Dibrugarh Central Jail on Tuesday after securing interim bail from the Gauhati High Court a day earlier.

Baruah had been in judicial custody since May 19, 2025, following his arrest in connection with Duliajan Police Station case no. 89/25.

His arrest stemmed from an alleged physical altercation at the B N Singh petrol depot in Duliajan, located in Dibrugarh district.

The incident quickly escalated into a politically charged controversy, drawing widespread public and political attention across Assam.

On Monday, the Gauhati High Court granted him interim bail, leading to his release the following day.

