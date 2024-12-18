Guwahati: A man reported to be the former principal of a school in Kamrup Rural, Assam was arrested for allegedly embezzling funds amounting to Rs 22.65 lakh.

The former principal identified as Nagen Chandra Das was arrested from Mirza in Kamrup Rural, Assam.

The former principal of Amranga Borihat Higher Secondary School in South Kamrup was allegedly involved in the misappropriation of Rs 22,65,000 over a period of five years.

From 2012 to 2017, Das was serving as the principal of the school.

The allegations came to light when the school management committee approached Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with a petition outlining the financial irregularities.

The Chief Minister instructed the state’s vigilance department to investigate the matter thoroughly, and the investigation was supported by various organisations and the school management committee.

Further investigation regarding the allegations is being carried out.