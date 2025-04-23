Assam: Assamese comedian Fwilao Basumatary, known for 'Basuda' role, passes away

Guwahati: Assamese comedian Fwilao Basumatary, known for his character “Basuda” in the long-running television series ‘Beharbari Outpost‘, passed away on Tuesday night in Guwahati, Assam.

He had been undergoing treatment for a physical ailment for the past few days.

Basumatary was a key figure and one of the main attractions of ‘Beharbari Outpost’ for many years. His portrayal of “Basuda” endeared him to audiences across Assam.

Prior to his successful acting career, Basumatary was a celebrated Boro language singer. He was considered a pioneer in Boro music, having created numerous popular songs that resonated deeply within the Boro community since the 1990s.

His love for his mother tongue was evident in his acting, often weaving Boro words into his dialogues on Beharbari Outpost.

The news of Fwilao Basumatary passing has deeply saddened the viewers of Beharbari Outpost, the Boro community, and the cultural world of Assam.