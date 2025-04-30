Tripura Governor appoints Justice Arindam Lodh as Human Rights Commission Chairperson

Agartala: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu has appointed Justice Arindam Lodh, a retired judge of the High Court of Tripura, as the Chairperson of the Tripura Human Rights Commission.

The Governor made the appointment on Wednesday, in accordance with Sub-section (1) of Section 22 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

Justice Lodh has replaced Justice SC Das as the Chairperson of the Tripura Human Rights Commission.

The official order states that Justice Lodh will serve a term of three years or until he attains the age of 70 years, whichever comes earlier. His appointment will take effect from the date he assumes office.

Justice Lodh, known for his integrity and deep understanding of the law, brings years of judicial experience to the post.

Furthermore, the commission is expecting that the appointment will enhance the Commission’s efficiency in dealing with Human rights-related issues.