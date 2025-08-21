Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has decided to stop issuing new Aadhaar cards to citizens above 18 years of age, with the exception of Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and tea garden communities who will be allowed one additional year to enroll.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, briefing the press after the cabinet meeting at the State Guest House in Kainadhara on Thursday, said the decision followed a startling statistic Aadhaar coverage in Assam that has reached 102%, exceeding the state’s actual population.

“It means more Aadhaar cards exist than people in the state. To prevent this from being exploited by infiltrators, the government has resolved to bar fresh Aadhaar enrollment for adults,” Sarma said.

Explaining the exemption for certain communities, Sarma pointed out that Aadhaar penetration among SC, ST, and tea garden groups is still at 96%. “About 4% in these categories are uncovered. They will be given a year’s grace period,” he added.

The new rule will be effective from October.

Citizens not belonging to the exempted groups have until the end of September to apply.

After that, no new applications will be accepted. Only in exceptional circumstances will Aadhaar be issued, and even then, Sarma stressed, the process will be tightly controlled.

“A Deputy Commissioner can allow it only after consultation with the Foreigners’ Tribunal and the Special Branch. This way, each case will undergo strict verification,” he noted.

Sarma directly linked the decision to the state’s effort against illegal migration.

“Yesterday itself, we pushed back seven infiltrators at the border. We may not stop all, but shutting down Aadhaar access will send a clear message — Aadhaar cannot be used by outsiders to gain benefits or legitimacy in Assam,” he said.

The order marks a significant policy step in Assam, a state where identity and citizenship issues remain deeply sensitive.