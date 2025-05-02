Guwahati: In compliance with a recent ruling by the Gauhati High Court, the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has reinstated Vikrant Singh, a PhD research scholar, who had been dismissed in 2021 for allegedly defaming the institution and its officials.

The court ruled that IIT-G’s decision to terminate Vikrant’s studentship was arbitrary and directed the institute to reverse it.

IIT-G informed Vikrant in its latest communication that it would immediately reinstate him in the PhD programme under the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering.

Earlier, IIT-G had accused Vikrant of disrupting the academic environment through his social media posts and communications, which the institute deemed defamatory. However, the court found that IIT-G did not provide Vikrant an opportunity to defend himself before the termination, thus violating principles of natural justice.

Following the court’s directive, IIT-G has asked Vikrant to submit a written undertaking affirming that he will maintain discipline both on and off campus, avoid disturbing the academic atmosphere, and follow all institutional norms. The court also authorised IIT-G to initiate fresh disciplinary proceedings, ensuring adherence to due process.

In addition, the court directed Vikrant to regularly submit progress reports and present his research to both the doctoral committee and the Department Postgraduate Program Committee.

For hostel accommodation, the institute has instructed Vikrant to approach the Hostel Affairs Board after completing his registration process.

Previously, Vikrant had alleged irregularities in the institution, including misappropriation of funds for events. In 2019, he filed a police complaint accusing the then Director and Deans of violating financial regulations by holding a meeting at a five-star hotel and charging the expenses to the institute funds.

Alongside another PhD student, Vikrant had also organised demonstrations, including a candlelight march and a hunger strike, protesting the suspension of his supervisor, Brajesh Rai, from the same department. Rai had been openly critical of various issues within the institute.

In a termination letter dated June 25, 2021, the Joint Registrar (Students’ Affairs) cited Vikrant’s social media posts, letters, and emails to the institute authorities as offensive and disruptive to the academic environment. The letter described Vikrant’s actions as an “offence of the highest order.”

Vikrant’s legal team successfully contested the termination, proving that the institute had denied him a fair chance to respond to the allegations.