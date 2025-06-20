Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has directed the Assam government to reinstate several gazetted officers who were previously dismissed in connection with the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam.

A bench comprising Justice Kalyan Rai Surana and Justice Malasri Nandi issued the order, instructing authorities to reinstate the officers within 50 days.

The officers lost their jobs after investigators accused them of using forged answer scripts to secure appointments in government service.

In its ruling, the court drew a clear line between officers who completed their probation and those who did not. Officials who failed to complete their probation will not benefit from the reinstatement directive.

However, those who successfully completed their probation may return to service, although the court allowed for possible departmental inquiries if necessary.

To allow the state government an opportunity to respond or challenge the decision, the court specified that the directive will remain inactive for 30 days.

The dismissed officers had been implicated in one of Assam’s most controversial recruitment scandals, which exposed large-scale manipulation of examination results during the APSC selection process.