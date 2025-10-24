Guwahati: In yet another instance of academic excellence from Gauhati University, Dr. Ranjit Thakuria, Associate Professor in the Department of Chemistry, has been featured in the Royal Society of Chemistry’s prestigious journal Chemical Communications (ChemComm) as part of the “Pioneering Investigators Collection 2025: Part 2.”

This global collection recognizes 31 outstanding scientists from across the world for their pioneering contributions to the chemical sciences.

Notably, only two researchers from India have been featured this year—one from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Kolkata, and the other from Gauhati University, Assam.

Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University, congratulated Dr. Thakuria on this international recognition, saying: “Dr. Thakuria’s achievement is a matter of immense pride for Gauhati University and Assam. His work reflects the spirit of scientific innovation and excellence that the University stands for. Recognition by the Royal Society of Chemistry is not only a personal milestone but also a reaffirmation of Gauhati University’s growing global research footprint.”

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Thakuria said, “It is truly an honor to be featured among pioneering investigators from across the world. This recognition motivates our group to continue pursuing impactful research that addresses real-world challenges through molecular design and innovation. I am deeply grateful to Gauhati University for its constant encouragement and support.”

Dr. Thakuria’s featured research article, titled “Synthesis and Characterization of Urea•2,4-Dihydroxybenzoic Acid Cocrystal as a Sustained-Release Fertilizer” (Chem. Commun., 2025, 61, 16198–16201; DOI: 10.1039/D5CC03628C), was selected for the Inside Back Cover of the issue.

His biographical profile also appears on the Pioneering Investigators Collection 2025 feature page of the Royal Society of Chemistry. (Read here: https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlehtml/2025/cc/d5cc90321a)

Dr. Thakuria obtained his Ph.D. from the University of Hyderabad under Prof. Ashwini K. Nangia and pursued postdoctoral research with Prof. William Jones (University of Cambridge, UK) and Prof. Israel Goldberg (Tel Aviv University, Israel). Since joining Gauhati University in 2014, he has received several national and international distinctions, including the DST–Young Scientist Award (2014), ACS Crystal Growth & Design Emerging Investigators Award (2019, 2022), and a DST–JSPS Joint Research Project (2024).

Currently, he is working as a Ulam Nawa Fellow at the University of Warsaw, Poland (2025).

His research group at Gauhati University focuses on crystal engineering, employing supramolecular design and mechanochemical methods to tune the physicochemical properties of pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and functional materials.

His recent work on sustained-release fertilizers offers potential breakthroughs in green and efficient nutrient management in agriculture.

Gauhati University proudly celebrates Dr. Thakuria’s global recognition and his continuing efforts to advance the frontiers of chemical science, upholding the University’s legacy of excellence and innovation in research.