Guwahati: Lok Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi has alleged that the funds collected from Goods and Services Tax (GST), cess, and other duties in Assam are being misappropriated by members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gogoi claimed that instead of being utilized for public welfare, the entire amount is being funnelled into the pockets of BJP party members.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He further claimed that there is a rising number of fake beneficiaries in the state, alleging massive mismanagement in the implementation of the PM-Kisan scheme.

Also Read: Meghalaya: BJP MLA urges Assam CM to ease cattle transportation amid beef ban

He claimed that “crores of public funds were wasted” and accused the ruling BJP of diverting public money into party members’ pockets.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Congress MP further stated that a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report highlighted significant fraud in Assam’s PM-KISAN scheme, with Rs 567 crore being claimed by ineligible beneficiaries.

Also Read: Assam: No Aadhaar without NRC, says CM Himanta

Despite the loss, recovery efforts have been minimal, with only 0.24 per cent of the funds retrieved.

Gogoi further criticised the state government for failing to support Assam’s farmers, accusing it of depriving them of their rightful entitlements and benefits.