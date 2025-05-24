Imphal: Manipur police, assisted by the central security forces, arrested two drug traffickers, recovered 45 soap cases containing contraband drugs worth Rs 3 crores in the international markets along with Rs 37 lakhs in cash from them during the past 24 hours, an official stated on Saturday.

The official stated the operation began with the arrest of Chigenvung (46) of Kanan Veng, Churachandpur, currently residing at Tangnuam village under Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur District.

Police arrested the individual at her residence and seized 25 soap cases containing suspected Brown Sugar weighing 289 grams, a sum of Rs. 8 lakhs, and a mobile phone, the official said.

Following her interrogation, the joint team also arrested one individual, identified as Doukholet Hanghal (52) of Mongkot Khopi village in Churachandpur District, the official asserted.

The official added that the authority seized 870 grams of Brown Sugar worth approximately Rs 1.74 crores, 20 soap cases containing suspected No. 4 heroin weighing 260 grams, and a sum of Rs 29.5 lakhs in Indian currency.

