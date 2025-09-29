Guwahati: Senior Congress leader and Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi smelt a rat in the role of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Speaking on the ongoing SIT and CID investigations, Gogoi alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s role appeared “highly suspicious.”

He raised fingers at “glaring gaps in the probe, particularly regarding the whereabouts of key aides of the late singer.

“The role of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is highly suspicious. From the beginning of the case, we still don’t know where his manager was. Where was his chief event organiser? These two people have very detailed information about the last few hours before Zubeen Garg’s death. Assam Police is questioning other people…” Gogoi said.

The comments come at a time when pressure is mounting on the state government to ensure a transparent and thorough probe.

Earlier, Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, lodged a complaint with the CID, taking names who were with the singer in Singapore before his sudden demise.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced on Monday that the state government has formally approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, seeking international cooperation in the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg’s death.

Sharing the update on social media, Sarma stated, “The Assam government has submitted an official request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to activate the MLAT with Singapore in connection with Zubeen’s tragic passing. Once invoked, this mechanism will enable full cooperation from Singaporean authorities, helping us access detailed case information and, if needed, bring any accused individuals to justice.