Guwahati: After the Congress lost all five seats in the Assam by-elections, Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi said that he has taken full responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Behali constituency.

Despite the loss, Gogoi said that iCongress significantly increased its vote share in the traditionally BJP-dominated seat.

Gogoi also stated that Congress managed to reduce the difference between the BJP and Congress by more than half, despite having no MLAs or ground support in the region.

He stated that there was an overwhelming presence of BJP’s leadership in the constituency but claimed that Congress made notable progress.

Gogoi also expressed gratitude to Congress workers and supporters for their efforts in the difficult contest.

In a social media post, he also thanked the people of Behali for their love and support.

Gogoi stated that there is momentum for the party to grow further in North Assam, and that will continue to be his focus.

It may be mentioned that BJP’s Diganta Ghatowal won the Behali seat and secured 50,947 votes, while Congress’ Jayanta Bora garnered 41,896 votes.