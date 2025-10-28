Guwahati: Assam Congress president and Member of Parliament Gaurav Gogoi has written to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging the state government to declare the late Zubeen Garg’s final cinematic work, Roi Roi Binale, tax-free across Assam.

The Indian National Congress, in a post on social media on Monday evening, stated: “Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has sent a letter to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma requesting a tax exemption for the late artist Zubeen Garg’s last film Roi Roi Binale.”

In his letter dated October 27, 2025, Mr. Gogoi who is also the Deputy Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha formally requested the government to waive film tax “so that more people can watch and connect with Zubeen Garg’s final creative work.”

The letter describes Roi Roi Binale as the late artist’s last cinematic project, directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and scheduled for release on October 31. Gogoi noted that the film has already witnessed “exceptional public response” with strong advance bookings across the state, reflecting the people’s collective desire to celebrate and honour Zubeen Garg’s legacy on the big screen.

“Zubeen Garg’s legacy goes far beyond music and cinema,” the MP wrote. “Through his work, he championed the Assamese language, inspired generations of artists, and consistently promoted the identity of Assam on national platforms.”

He further added that declaring the film tax-free would be a fitting tribute to the late artist’s lifelong commitment to elevating Assam’s cultural heritage.

Gogoi emphasised that such a step would ensure the film reaches audiences in every corner of the state, making Zubeen’s final artistic contribution accessible to all.

Zubeen Garg’s untimely death last month left the people of Assam in profound grief. While investigations into the incident continue, fans and cultural circles across the state continue to celebrate his immense artistic and cultural legacy.

As of now, the Chief Minister’s Office has not issued an official response to Gogoi’s appeal. However, supporters and film enthusiasts across Assam have welcomed the proposal, viewing it as a meaningful gesture to honour the memory of one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.

The legendary singer Zubeen Garg was died on 19th September 2025 in Singapore in mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea at the age of 52 only.