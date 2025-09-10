Guwahati: Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Wednesday chaired a stakeholder consultation meeting to set the stage for the Tea Startup Summit, scheduled for October 2025, which will coincide with the 200-year celebration of Assam Tea.

The summit, themed “200 Years of Assam Tea – Startups Brewing the Future”, will bring together startups, industry leaders, researchers institutions, and policymakers to reimagine Assam’s tea sector through innovation, sustainability, and global branding.

At the review meeting, the Department of Innovation, Incubation & Startups (DIIS) outlined the event’s framework in collaboration with the Tea Board of India, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC), Tea Association of India, and other partners. The deliberations revolved around leveraging startups to strengthen tea traceability and supply chain efficiency, while also organizing a full-day workshop on industry problem statements to generate practical solutions.

Participants also discussed boosting domestic consumption and exports, with a special focus on value-added products such as nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and specialty teas. The need to enhance consumer engagement through wellness teas, eco-friendly packaging, and influencer-driven campaigns was highlighted, alongside a proposal to launch a Specialty Tea Sustainability Startup Challenge to promote green practices.

Equally important was the emphasis on extending finance, mentoring, and incubation support to promising startups, creating demonstrative success stories that could inspire the sector.

The meeting underscored the importance of inclusivity, bringing on board research institutions such as NIPER and the National Quantum Mission along with industry players, government bodies, and young entrepreneurs.

Officials from DIIS, GTAC, Tea Board of India, Tea Associations, Assam Startup – the NEST, and leading industry stakeholders attended the consultation. The upcoming summit aims to project a refreshed global identity for Assam Tea, blending heritage with innovation for the next century of growth.