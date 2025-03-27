Assam: Girijananda Chowdhury University professor joins National Medical Laboratory Council

Guwahati: Vidhya Srinivasan, a professor at the School of Allied Health Sciences, Girijananda Chowdhury University, Assam, has been nominated as one of the five members of the National Medical Laboratory and Life Sciences Professional Council.

This prestigious council was recently established by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) on March 26, 2025, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The NCAHP, founded in 2021, serves as the apex regulatory body for allied and healthcare professionals in India. It aims to regulate education and practice in these fields, maintain a central register, and set standards for curriculum and examinations.

The newly constituted Medical Laboratory and Life Sciences Professional Council is one of ten professional councils under the NCAHP, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of healthcare professions.

Srinivasan’s nomination highlights her rare talent and immense contributions to the field. With over 18 years of professional experience, she has excelled in teaching, research, and public service.

A graduate of Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, where she earned an MS in Medical Laboratory Technology and a PhD in Biological Sciences, Dr. Srinivasan is a recipient of numerous accolades, including the Dr. Radhakrishnan Award and Dr. S. Ramaswamy Award.

Her research primarily focuses on non-communicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer. She has published 13 research papers in prestigious journals and authored four textbooks, including ‘Handbook of Practical Haematology’ and ‘Essentials of Practical Biochemistry.’

Beyond academia, Srinivasan has significantly contributed to public health by organizing health camps, awareness programs, and workshops.

She has also been instrumental in developing Medical Laboratory Technology (MLT) curricula for various educational institutions, including Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences. In 2023, she was selected as the North East representative for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s Working Group Expert in MLT Curriculum Development.

This appointment underscores Dr. Srinivasan’s dedication to advancing allied health education and her commitment to improving healthcare standards in India.