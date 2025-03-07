Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) has once again brought laurels to the institution by securing three prestigious medals at the 38th AIU Inter University National Youth Festival.

The festival was held Amity University, Noida from to March 3 to March 6, 2025.

Competing against some of the finest talents from universities across the country, GCU students showcased exceptional talent and creativity in various cultural events, University said in a statement.

The 38th National Youth Festival 2024-2025 titled “Amity Utsav” under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) was hosted by the Amity University, Noida.

Over 2000 talented students representing 148 universities across India took part in the festival.

They participated in 28 competitions such as classical music, vocal music, western music, folk dance, classical dance, quiz competitions, debate competitions, plays, skits, poster making, collage making, clay modelling, installation art, mehendi and rangoli making, among others.

Approximately 1,000 universities from across India were divided into 8 Zones i.e. Central, Southeast, South, West, East, Northeast, North and Northwest Zone and the winners were selected for the grand finale at Amity, where they competed for the championship trophy.

The Girijananda Chowdhury University team secured three gold medals in Western songs (solo & Group) and Mimicry in the North-eastern zonal festival held in ICFAI university, Tripura and was selected for the National festival. The students bagged three medals in the National festival.

Charlene Mahalia won the silver medal in the Silver Medal in Western Solo Singing, Ayon Chila Oja won bronze in Mimicry and eight GCU students secured the bronze medal in the Western Group Singing.

“The commendable achievements reflect the dedication, hard work, and artistic excellence of the students, along with the constant support and guidance provided by the university’s faculty and mentors,” GCU stated.