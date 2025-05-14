Dimapur: The Nagaland government has transitioned the inner line permit (ILP) system to an online platform from January 1 this year, Deputy Commissioner (HQ), Office of the Commissioner, Kohima, Warren Holohon Yepthomi said in a release on Wednesday.

Any person wishing to apply for ILP can go through the official website at ilp.nagaland.gov.in or through the website of the Commissioner, Nagaland at commissioner.nagaland.gov.in/online-ilp.

The release said the digital process aims to streamline the application process, enhance efficiency, and improve accessibility for the benefit of the public.

