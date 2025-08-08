Guwahati: The Golaghat police made the 10th arrest in connection with the Barpathar Police Station moral policing case (Case No. 41/2025) on Friday.

The case involves the assault of two teenagers in the Gelabil area of Assam’s Golaghat district, under the Sarupathar constituency, earlier this month.

“Today, Golaghat Police arrested the 10th accused in the Barpathar PS moral policing case. We will continue to take strict action as per the law,” the Golaghat Police stated on X on Friday.

The incident took place on August 1, when a group of individuals, some with political affiliations, visited the homes of two local teenagers in Gelabil.

They forcibly dragged the teenagers outside and physically assaulted them. The attackers also applied salt and chili water to the victims’ wounds, recording the entire incident on camera.

The video of the assault spread widely, prompting condemnation from political leaders, human rights groups, and student organizations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan called for immediate action against those responsible.

Several arrests have been made in the days following the incident.

According to police, the attack stemmed from false accusations against the victims, who were accused of theft and violating social norms.

The attackers took matters into their own hands without any legal investigation or formal complaint.

Experts warn that such incidents could continue unless strict legal action is enforced. However, Golaghat Police have assured the public that justice will be served.

The case has highlighted the growing concern over moral policing and mob justice in Assam. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities continue to monitor the case.