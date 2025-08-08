Agartala: The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 250 crore development package for Tripura, aimed at the welfare of surrendered militants and tribal communities. Chief Minister Manik Saha announced on Friday via his official social media account.

Saha explained that the package is a new initiative under the Centre’s ongoing Special Development Package for Tripura, fulfilling commitments made to former insurgent groups, the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

This initiative aligns with the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed between the Government of India, the Government of Tripura, and the two insurgent groups.

The Chief Minister emphasized that they would direct the allocated funds toward uplifting vulnerable and marginalized communities in the state, particularly those who have not fully benefited from existing welfare schemes.

The package aims to create new employment opportunities, enhance healthcare infrastructure, improve education and skill development programs, and promote livelihood initiatives for women and youth.

In addition to these welfare measures, the package also focuses on boosting Tripura’s tourism sector.

By attracting more visitors from across the country, the initiative seeks to generate new jobs and create sustainable sources of income for the region.

Calling the decision ‘historic,’ Saha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their ‘steadfast commitment’ to ensuring peace, stability, and long-term prosperity in Tripura.