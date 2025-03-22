Assam government fails to restrain law and order, says Bhupen Bora

DHEMAJI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Bora, who visited the Jonai constituency on Saturday, said that the Assam government has failed to restrain the law-and-order situation of the state, consequently, the common people are living amidst apprehension.

Speaking to the reporters at Jonai Laimekuri in Dhemaji district, Bora alleged that Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government in the state is working to destroy the democratic machinery and using the police administration to work in their favor.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Condemning the recent violent attack on Congress(I) party workers in the Jonai constituency, Bora said that Dhemaji police, despite knowing the gravity of the offenses, released the accused arrestees on bail under the influence of political interference.

He also faulted the role of Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu (BJP), saying that Pegu was directly instigating his supporters for a physical attack on the opposition party workers to maintain a domain rule.

The APCC top brass has warned Assam DGP and Chief Minister not to make them compelled to take the law on hand for their self-defence.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It may be recalled that a group of goons, equipped with lathi and sharp weapons, who are said to be supporters of MLA Pegu, brutally attacked Congress (I) party workers, while they were going to hold a party meeting at Bogoribari chapori under Jonai constituency.

At least six Congress (I) leaders including Murkongselek Block Congress Committee’s president Tuniram Doley, APCC-ST Cell secretary Bikrom Ramchiary, and others were severely injured in the attack.

The goons also vandalized a Scorpio car used by the Congress workers on the spot.

During the visit, Bora and his team also met the victimized Congress workers and took stock of their health conditions.