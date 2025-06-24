Udalguri: In a major step towards streamlining administrative and electoral representation in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the Governor of Assam has formally approved the final Order of Delimitation for 81 villages newly incorporated into the BTR on June 23.

The order, issued by the Panchayat and Rural Development Department, follows extensive consultations with stakeholders and a detailed review of public feedback.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The inclusion of the 81 villages into the BTR was earlier notified by the Welfare of Bodoland Department through a series of notifications, No. E-233475/272 dated 31/12/2022, E-233475/303 dated 06/11/2023, and E-233475/387 dated 21/09/2024.

Pertinently, in accordance with Rule 3(2) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (Election) Rules, 2004, earlier the government published a draft delimitation order for public consultation, inviting views, objections, and suggestions.

The District Commissioners of Udalguri, Tamulpur, Baksa, Sonitpur, Nalbari, Darrang, and Biswanath were delegated with the power to invite suggestions and engage with political parties, civil society organizations, and individual stakeholders.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The notification was issued by Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, on Monday.