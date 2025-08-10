Guwahati: A rare sighting of a Common Snipe has brought attention to the delicate wetland ecosystems within Assam’s Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve.

The bird was photographed on Saturday along the park’s marshy edges, a vivid reminder of the fragile habitats that sustain Assam’s diverse birdlife.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary shared the image on X, posted by Sanjib Das.

His post highlighted the bird’s unique characteristics: “With its intricate camouflage plumage blending perfectly into the wetlands, the Common Snipe graces the marshy edges of Manas National Park & Tiger Reserve. A master of stealth, it uses its long bill to probe the mud for invertebrates, thriving in the park’s rich mosaic of grasslands and water bodies.”

A Bird’s Struggle for Survival

The Common Snipe (Gallinago gallinago) is a small, stocky wader known for its mottled brown coloring and long, straight bill. This specialized bill is perfectly adapted for probing soft mud in search of worms and insect larvae. Snipes depend on shallow, undisturbed marshes and flooded grasslands for feeding and nesting.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While the species is not globally endangered, local populations in Assam face significant threats. Their primary habitats are under increasing pressure from wetland drainage, conversion for agriculture, and pollution from fertilizers and pesticides.

Additionally, unsustainable water extraction and localized hunting pose further risks.

Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a vital biodiversity stronghold in the region, home to over 500 bird species. After years of conflict and poaching, the park was once listed as “in danger.”

However, a coordinated effort of anti-poaching measures and community engagement has led to a remarkable recovery.

Conservationists and park managers emphasize that the path forward is clear: protect and restore small wetland patches, regulate water use and agrochemical runoff, and support community-led initiatives that connect local livelihoods to healthy wetlands.