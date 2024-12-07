Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya launched a 100-day intensified campaign to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) from the state, aligning with the Prime Minister’s vision of a TB-free India by 2025.

The campaign will focus on 17 high-priority districts, including extensive screening, identification of vulnerable populations, and community engagement.

Speaking at the launch event at GMCH, Governor Acharya emphasized the socio-economic burden of TB, particularly affecting the poor.

He highlighted the importance of community-driven efforts and Assam‘s innovative measures, such as integrating TB services into Health and Wellness Centres and providing specialized care in tea garden and char areas.

The Governor also praised the Ni-kshay Mitra campaign, which has seen significant corporate and public sector participation.

With over 8,200 Ni-kshay Mitras registered, organizations like OIL India, ONGC, GAIL India, and Power Grid Corporation of India are providing crucial support to TB patients.

Expressing confidence in Assam’s ability to lead TB elimination efforts in the Northeast, Governor Acharya stated, “Together, we can and will end TB. Assam will set an example in this fight against tuberculosis.”