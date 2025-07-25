Guwahati: The Assam government has dismissed 29 officers accused in the APSC cash-for-jobs scam who were on probation, following a directive from the Gauhati High Court.

The Personnel Department issued fresh simplified orders stating that the probationers were “not found fit for confirmation.

This action follows a recent division bench ruling of the High Court, which had partly set aside a single bench order that dismissed the writ petitions filed by the probationers challenging their earlier discharge.

In its judgment, the court had directed the government to withdraw the earlier discharge orders and issue revised ones in a simplified format, indicating that the officers were not suitable for confirmation, instead of citing other grounds.

Official sources said the government is also examining the cases of another 20 officers accused in the same case. These officers, who are not on probation, are likely to be reinstated temporarily.

Suspension orders and departmental proceedings will then be initiated against them, which may result in their dismissal from service.

The court had granted the government liberty to pursue departmental and criminal proceedings against all the accused and to take the cases to their logical conclusion. The earlier dismissal orders were set aside due to procedural lapses.