Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has approved the extension of the re-engagement of controversial retired IFS officer M.K. Yadava as Special Chief Secretary (Forest).

Yadava retired as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF) on February 29, 2024, and the Assam government subsequently re-engaged him as Special Chief Secretary (Forest) for one year, effective March 1, 2024.

His current tenure was set to expire on February 28, 2025. The new extension, effective March 1, 2025, will continue until the end of the current term of the state government.

According to a notification issued by the Personnel Department, he will retain full financial and administrative powers in his role this time. His initial re-engagement as Special Chief Secretary (Forest) did not explicitly grant him these powers in the notification.

The Personnel Department’s notification states that Yadava’s remuneration will be based on his last pay and allowances at the time of superannuation, minus his pension.

In August 2014, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the central government to file an affidavit detailing the action taken against M.K. Yadava, who “permitted the diversion of forest land for the construction of a commando battalion camp on 28 hectares of forest” in Geleky, Sivasagar district.

Yadava was also accused of illegally diverting 44 hectares of forest land in the Inner Line Reserve Forest at Damchera in Hailakandi district, along the Assam-Mizoram border, in 2023 to build an Assam Police commando battalion headquarters.

The NGT had stated that Yadava’s actions brought disrepute to Assam and expressed concern over his continued influence despite his retirement.

In July last year, the Union Environment Ministry served him with a show-cause notice, asking him to explain why action should not be taken against him for violating the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

On July 3 last year, the Eastern Bench of the NGT, while hearing a case regarding illegalities in the Sonai Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary and Charduar Reserve Forest in Sonitpur district, referred to him as an official involved in “all ghotala” (all scams).

Earlier, the Assam Congress had opposed Yadava’s reappointment as Special Chief Secretary last year, citing alleged violations, wildlife mismanagement, and corruption.

Despite multiple allegations and charges against MK Yadava, the reasons for his extension of re-engagement remain a significant question.