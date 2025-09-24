Guwahati: The Assam government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday.

The move comes amid mounting public concern and calls for a transparent inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the artiste’s sudden demise.

The SIT will be led by M.P. Gupta, Special DGP (CID), with Rosie Kalita, SSP (CM Vigilance), as the Chief Investigating Officer. Several senior police officers, including Additional SPs, DySPs,

Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors from the CID and districts, have also been drafted into the team. The probe will be conducted under CID PS Case No. 18/2025 registered under sections 61(2)/105/106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level review with the DGP, Chief Secretary and senior officials, Sarma said the SIT would function independently and comprise “the best officers of Assam Police.” He stressed that the investigation would be carried out with “complete professional integrity.”

The Chief Minister further informed that viscera samples of the late singer will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL) in Delhi for advanced forensic tests. “In regard to the untimely death of our beloved Zubeen Garg, we will not spare anyone. The truth will come out,” Sarma said.

Assam Police clarified that all officers attached to the SIT will remain with the team until the investigation is completed.