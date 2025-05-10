Guwahati: In the wake of the ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, situation, the Assam Cabinet has decided to put all foreign travel and non-essential outstation tours for ministers and government officials on hold.

This directive comes as part of a series of significant decisions announced by the Assam Cabinet in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Cabinet has resolved to defer all non-essential expenditure and activities, including all seminars, workshops, commemorative events, and conferences involving significant costs and ceremonies.

In a move towards fiscal prudence, the government has also decided to halt the initiation or processing of any new procurement of vehicles, furniture, or office infrastructure.

Austerity measures will extend to daily operations, with working lunches, official dinners, cultural functions, and entertainment expenses to be avoided.

Large gatherings and physical meetings will be postponed or shifted to virtual platforms, except for those related to essential services.

Ceremonial functions, such as inaugurations and felicitation events, are also slated for deferment. Additionally, the production of non-essential printing, publicity material, advertisements, and audio-visual content will be suspended, with exceptions only for strictly necessary public information.

Non-essential training programs and exposure visits involving travel will be rescheduled.

Underlining the seriousness of the situation, all government departments will undertake an immediate review of ongoing projects to identify and pause non-priority expenditures wherever feasible.

In a significant directive concerning workforce readiness, the government has stated that employees currently on leave (excluding maternity and medical leave) may be recalled as and when deemed necessary by the Competent Authority and must be prepared to report within 24 hours.

Heightened Preparedness Across the State

Beyond austerity measures, the Assam government has issued crucial directives to district administrations and Heads of Departments to ensure heightened preparedness across the state.

These include maintaining updated contact details for all staff and ensuring hospitals and health institutions have an updated registry of voluntary blood donors, particularly those with rare blood groups.

Fuel and medical inventories in hospitals are to be reviewed to guarantee adequate availability for any emergencies.

All field-level offices are mandated to maintain round-the-clock readiness to support any emergent requirements. Coordination mechanisms at both district and state levels will be activated to facilitate the smooth movement and logistical support of official contingents or convoys of defence forces.

In a gesture of support and solidarity, the government has directed that families of defence personnel hailing from Assam and currently posted outside the state be kept in continuous contact and provided with necessary outreach and reassurance should the need arise.

Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been instructed to intensify coordination among civil, police, and emergency service wings to ensure uninterrupted civic services.

Furthermore, all officers are directed to refrain from unofficial travel and remain within their place of posting unless explicitly permitted.

The Assam government has urged all departments and institutions to display exemplary discipline, efficiency, and austerity, reflecting the state’s collective sense of duty and solidarity during this critical period.

These measures underscore Assam’s commitment to stand firmly with the nation and provide unwavering support in the face of the ongoing conflict.