Guwahati: The Assam cabinet has introduced new regulations for private universities, requiring mandatory security clearance and a commitment to secularism.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that these measures aim to ‘safeguard national security’ and prevent religious conversions within educational institutions.

“All new private universities must secure clearances from the home and political departments,” Sarma said.

“Furthermore, they must maintain a secular environment and refrain from direct or indirect religious conversions. Violations will result in license cancellation,” he said.

The cabinet approved these stricter rules to enhance legal enforcement.

Despite the new regulations, the cabinet also approved the establishment of two new private universities in Sipajhar and Tinsukia.

These approvals follow Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the recent Advantage Assam 2.0 infrastructure and investment summit.

Highlighting the summit’s success, Sarma attributed the Tata Group’s decision to establish a semiconductor facility in Jagiroad to the “outstanding response” received.

In recognition of the Tata Group and its former chairman emeritus, Ratan Tata, the area surrounding the facility will be named “Ratan Tata Electronics City, Jagiroad.”