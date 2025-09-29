Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on September 29 that the state government has formally approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore, seeking international cooperation in the investigation into singer Zubeen Garg’s death.

Sharing the update on social media, Sarma stated, “The Assam government has submitted an official request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to activate the MLAT with Singapore in connection with Zubeen’s tragic passing. Once invoked, this mechanism will enable full cooperation from Singaporean authorities, helping us access detailed case information and, if needed, bring any accused individuals to justice.”

The Govt of Assam has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen.

Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 29, 2025

The move follows growing calls from Zubeen Garg’s fans and family members, including his wife Garima Saikia Garg, for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of his sudden death in Singapore earlier this month.

Garima recently filed a formal complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), naming several people who were reportedly with Zubeen during his final hours abroad. Her plea intensified public demand for accountability and international legal cooperation.

By initiating the MLAT process, the Assam government aims to establish direct communication with Singaporean authorities to obtain critical documents, forensic evidence, and witness statements that could aid in uncovering the truth behind the incident.

Legal experts believe invoking the treaty could also facilitate the extradition of suspects if the investigation leads to the establishment of criminal charges.

The state government’s decision marks a crucial step toward ensuring transparency in the ongoing probe while aligning with the public’s demand for justice for one of Assam’s most beloved cultural icons.