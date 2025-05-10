Guwahati: In a move to honor the birth centenary of the music maestro Bhupen Hazarika, the Assam Cabinet has approved the renaming of the Dibrugarh airport after the cultural icon.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, stating that a special assembly session will be convened to pass a resolution for the Union government’s consideration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In addition to this significant tribute, the cabinet also greenlit the Assam Tea Workers’ Financial Assistance Scheme, 2025, providing a one-time grant of Rs 5,000 to approximately seven lakh tea garden workers as the industry marks its 200th year.

Other key decisions included the approval of the Assam Electronics Components Manufacturing Top-Up Scheme, 2025, offering a 60 percent top-up on central government incentives, and a reduction in cooperative society registration fees to 0.5 percent.

Furthermore, the ‘Jibon Prerna Scheme’ for graduates and research scholars was approved for implementation from October 2025, offering monthly stipends to eligible graduates and one-time financial aid to research scholars.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The cabinet also approved a 50 percent house rent allowance for certain categories of workers and the extension of the ‘Apun Ghar’ and ‘Apun Vahan’ schemes to both regular and contractual employees of state entities.

Finally, the Assam Pumped Storage Power Generation Promotion Policy, 2025, was approved to establish Assam as a pumped hydro storage hub.