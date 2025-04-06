Guwahati: The Assam state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, has initiated a move to grant land rights to the Koch-Rajbongshi community within the state’s tribal belts and blocks.

This decision, aimed at “empowering the Koch-Rajbongshi people”, has triggered strong opposition and planned protests from tribal organizations who fear the erosion of their land rights.

The Assam government has sent directives to all District Commissioners, instructing them to gather detailed information on Koch-Rajbongshi individuals residing in these protected tribal areas.

Sources said the District Commissioners have, in turn, forwarded these instructions to Revenue Circle Officers, signaling a swift move towards implementing the new policy.

The government believes this initiative will foster development within the Koch-Rajbongshi community by allowing them to legally purchase, sell, and own land in these regions.

However, this decision has been met with immediate and vocal opposition from various tribal groups across Assam.

They argue that tribal belts and blocks were specifically created and reserved to safeguard the interests and land rights of the state’s tribal population.

Tribal Sangha secretary Aditya Khaklari expressed deep concern, stating that over four lakh bighas of land in these protected areas are already under encroachment.

He accused the Assam government of prioritizing the rights of others over the indigenous tribal communities, alleging a conspiracy to undermine their land ownership.

“Instead of freeing our land from encroachers, the government is actively working to destroy the rights of the tribal people,” Khaklari asserted.

He warned that allowing non-tribal communities like the Koch-Rajbongshis to purchase land in these reserved areas would directly violate the existing rights of tribal inhabitants.

In response to the government’s move, tribal associations have announced a state-wide protest on Monday ( April 7, 2025).

This development comes on the heels of another significant decision made by the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Dr. Sharma, just yesterday.

The cabinet resolved to withdraw approximately 28,000 cases pending in foreign tribunals against individuals identified as Koch-Rajbongshis.

The Chief Minister’s office has maintained that the Koch-Rajbongshis are an indigenous community integral to Assam’s cultural fabric, justifying the withdrawal of these “de-voter” cases.

However, this move has also been shrouded in controversy. Allegations have surfaced claiming that the 28,000 individuals facing these cases are not genuine Koch-Rajbongshis or indigenous Assamese, but rather a large number of people from Bangladesh.

Critics suggest that by withdrawing these cases, the government is attempting to grant Indian citizenship to these individuals through irregular means, particularly as all those whose cases are being withdrawn are reportedly Hindus.