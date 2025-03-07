Assam: Guwahati Police intterogates youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia

Guwahati: Following an obscenity case linked to a controversial YouTube show India’s Got Latent, Crime Branch of Guwahati Police interrogates youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia on Friday.

Report says, Guwahati police summoned Ranveer Allahbadia regarding obscenity case linked to a controversial YouTube show India’s Got Latent.

An Fir was lodged at Guwahati Police Crime Branch as public outrage erupted over his remarks, which many found objectionable. Following the controversial remarks, The Maharashtra Cyber Police, the Mumbai Police and the Guwahati Police are investigating Allahbadia’s case.

Ranveer arrived at the Crime Branch office around 12 pm on Friday for interrogation.

Sources says that, Guwahati crime branch has recorded Ranveer’s statement as part of the ongoing investigation. The investigation is looking into whether the content of the show violates the Information Technology Act and other relevant laws.

Sorces further states that, Allahbadia have submitted written apologies to the NCW over their offensive remarks made on “India’s Got Latent”.