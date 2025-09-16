Guwahati: In a stunning revelation of bureaucratic corruption, the Special Vigilance Cell of the Assam Chief Minister’s Office raided the residence of Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Nupur Bora in Guwahati and seized cash and jewellery worth over Rs 2 crore.

This high-profile bust exposes the rot within the state’s administrative machinery and raises serious concerns about systemic corruption and abuse of public office.

During a pre-dawn operation, officials uncovered Rs 92 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth nearly Rs 1 crore at Bora’s residence.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the Special Vigilance Cell had kept Bora under surveillance for over six months after receiving complaints about illegal land dealings.

While serving as the Circle Officer in Barpeta district, Bora allegedly orchestrated fraudulent land registrations, including government and Satra land, using the names of suspected “Miya” settlers.

Investigators believe she amassed illegal wealth by abusing her official position.

“We monitored her activities closely before launching the operation,” CM Sarma told reporters on Monday.

The vigilance team also raided three other connected locations, including a rented property in Barpeta, and confirmed that search operations are still ongoing.

Sources allege that Bora ran a ‘rate card’ system, charging bribes from Rs 1,500 for land maps to Rs 2 lakh for manipulating land records.

Superintendent of Police Rosy Kalita, who led the operation, described the recovery as “just the tip of the iceberg.”

Officials have taken Bora into custody and have launched a deeper investigation into her assets, suspected benami properties, and possible political connections.

This corruption scandal has further inflamed Assam’s ongoing debate over land rights and migration, a politically sensitive issue across the state.

As the investigation progresses, authorities anticipate more shocking disclosures, which could further erode public trust in the bureaucracy.