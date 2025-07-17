Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: In a remarkable transformation, Assam’s Guwahati has emerged as the cleanest capital city in the Northeast, marking a major leap in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 rankings.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared the information on his X account on Thursday afternoon.

Experts and citizens now hail Guwahati’s turnaround as a model example of sustained cleanliness and effective urban management, though it was once known as one of the dirtiest urban centres in the region.

“Dedicated action, visible transformation! From being the dirtiest to being the cleanest capital city in the Northeast, Guwahati has taken a huge leap forward in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 rankings. From bottom to top, Assam’s cleanliness efforts make an impact!” wrote the Chief Minister.

The Swachh Survekshan, India’s largest urban cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, evaluates cities based on parameters such as sanitation, waste management, citizen feedback, and innovation in public hygiene.

Guwahati’s dramatic rise in the rankings is a result of focused initiatives by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), public participation campaigns, and strict monitoring mechanisms implemented over the past year.

Officials credited several key projects for the turnaround, including door-to-door garbage collection, expansion of waste segregation and recycling facilities, increased deployment of mechanized sweeping, and the launch of public awareness drives.

The introduction of smart bins, real-time tracking of sanitation workers, and improved drainage and public toilet infrastructure also contributed significantly.

Residents of the city have expressed pride and satisfaction over the achievement. “Earlier, garbage piles were a common sight. Now, streets are clean, and the city looks organized,” said a resident of the Beltola area.

Community participation, especially among school students and youth groups, played a vital role in building momentum for change.

Urban development experts have praised Guwahati’s performance, noting it as a prime example of state-level leadership translating into urban transformation. With this success, the city sets a precedent for other capital cities in the Northeast.

The Assam government has reiterated its commitment to sustain and further improve cleanliness standards, aiming for a strong national presence in future Swachh rankings.