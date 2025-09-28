Guwahati: Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary will take oath as the new Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on October 3.

The party decided the date at its first Policy Making Body (PMB) meeting at the Bodoland Guest House in Kokrajhar on Saturday, a day after BPF won a landslide victory in the BTC polls.

All newly elected members and senior leaders attended the meeting, chaired by Mohilary.

He said the party will meet Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on September 28 to claim the council and send invitations for the swearing-in.

He added that land rights (mattir patta) will be a top priority.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the oath ceremony, and Governor Acharya is also expected to be present.

The PMB began with a minute’s silence for late cultural icon Zubeen Garg and Bodoland movement martyrs. The party will also pay tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma.

The party unanimously chose Mohilary as Leader of the Legislature Party in the BTC, Rihon Daimari as Deputy Leader, Derhasat Basumatary as Chief Whip, and Maheswar Basumatary as Secretary.

He said BPF is open to working with any party that supports the interests of BTC residents.

In the elections, BPF won 28 out of 40 seats. The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) won seven seats, and BJP won five.