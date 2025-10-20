Guwahati: Assam has recorded the steepest decline in child marriages among all Indian states.

Assam has shown a reduction of 84 per cent among girls and 91 per cent among boys, according to a report by Just Rights for Children.

The findings in report “Tipping Point to Zero: Evidence Towards a Child Marriage Free India,” positions Assam as a leader in “combating the practice that has long plagued various regions of the country,” states India TodayNE.

The survey covered many states, with Maharashtra and Bihar both recording 70 per cent declines, followed by Rajasthan at 66 per cent and Karnataka at 55 per cent.

Assam’s statistics stand ahead of these states in terms of percentage reduction.

Assam’s record can be attributed to enforcement mechanisms, awareness campaigns, and socio-economic interventions.

The reduction rate is higher among boys vis-a-vis girls, but both show substantial progress.

This is an indication that “child marriages involving male minors have been particularly targeted or have become less socially acceptable.”

However, child rights advocates underscore that the work remains incomplete until child marriages are completely eliminated.

The percentages are a proof of improvement from previous baseline records, “but the report does not specify the absolute numbers of child marriages still occurring in these states,” says India TodayNE.