Guwahati: Health officials in Assam’s Hojai district are urging residents to get tested for HIV following an alarmingly growing incidence in the rise of such cases.

This is a testament to a broader trend across the state.

In Hojai alone, 27 new HIV-positive cases were detected between April and June, with one involving a pregnant woman.

Dr. Basudev Malakar, Principal of Hojai Civil Hospital, attributes the spike primarily to unprotected drug use and sexual contact.

The local surge aligns with a state-wide data revealing a critical link between drug use and HIV transmission.

Speaking to Northeast Now, an official from Assam State AIDS Control Society revealed, “The Society has intensified the testing of HIV through campaigns. Treatment is crucial for mitigating the risk of transmission.”

He added, “If a person is HIV positive, and is unaware, unknowingly, he spreads the disease.”

Assam has seen a significant increase in new infections, with injecting drug use accounting for a large percentage of new cases.

A prime example of this trend was the detection of HIV among 88 under-trial prisoners in nearby Nagaon jails which also house inmates from Hojai most of whom were found to be drug users.

To address the escalating situation, the AIDS Control Board is currently conducting a 60-day awareness campaign in 25 focused districts across Assam which began.

The mission is being held between August 12 and October 12.

These districts include Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, West Karbi Anlong, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Bishwanath, Hojai, Kamrup, Darrang, Bongaigaon, Goalpara, Borpeta, Bajali, Nalbari, South Salmara, Majuli, Morigaon, Sonitpur, Cachar, Kamrup Metro and Nagaon.

The official explained that these campaigns involve “house-to-house, interpersonal communication and interactive workshops.”

They are also conducting workshops in senior secondary schools and colleges, where they have established Red Ribbon Clubs to spread awareness.

The official noted that the reported figures don’t reflect the number of actual cases, underscoring the critical need for a widespread testing effort to curb the spread of the virus.

The official explained that “most of the cases detected are through sharing of injectable drugs” noting that around 60% to 64% cases are coming through drug use.

To address the escalating situation, health authorities are organizing free testing and awareness camps across the district.

Dr. Malakar has called for community cooperation, stressing the importance of getting tested if symptoms are present and adhering to safety measures.

